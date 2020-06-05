PPE disposal service launched by First Mile

John Wood

A new dedicated PPE disposal service for retail businesses throughout London and Birmingham has been launched by waste and recycling company First Mile.

First Mile’s PPE waste disposal service is designed to be simple to use. Visitors and staff simply drop any used masks or gloves into one of First Mile’s self-contained sack-lined PPE boxes. Once full, the box can be fastened, without the need to touch or remove the sack, and retailers book a free collection.

Boxes are then collected as part of a dedicated PPE pickup service to avoid cross contamination, and taken for incineration in line with Offensive Waste guidelines.

Speaking about the new service, First Mile founder and CEO, Bruce Bratley, said: “Whatever the exact rules are as we emerge from lockdown, there will undoubtedly be an impact on retail businesses’ waste management, a service which is often left to the last minute. Now is the time and opportunity for retail companies to integrate end-of-life thinking into their plans. Being Covid-secure is of vital importance, and ensuring that PPE is handled separately to other waste streams should be a key consideration within any risk assessments.”

First Mile’s PPE waste disposal box costs £25 (including collection). The new service complements First Mile’s existing waste and recycling services, which are still in full operation throughout London and Birmingham.

0800 612 9894

www.thefirstmile.co.uk

