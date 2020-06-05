Brewfitt unveils mobile Hand Sanitisation Station

John Wood

Dispense specialists Brewfitt has launched a new fully mobile Hand Sanitisation Station.

The stainless steel unit, developed in partnership with Holchem and KeyKeg, requires no power and so can be positioned in multiple locations within a site. The dispense station delivers up to 7,500 doses of Covid-19 killing, alcohol-free antibacterial hand solution between keg changes.

Curtis Paxman, managing director of Brewfitt, said: “As soon as the Covid-19 lockdown began, we realised entirely fresh thinking would be required to meet the need for effective hand sanitisation, often at multiple locations within the same site, and simple to move around according to the occasion and changing footfall.

“In partnership with Holchem and KeyKeg, we’ve come up with the Hand Sanitisation Station. It’s a solution for the broadest range of operators, including hospitality, retail and leisure sites, and well as commercial premises and public buildings where employees and visitors will now expect effective and reliable hygiene arrangements to be in place.”

Brewfitt technology automatically dispenses the recommended 4ml dose of Holchem’s Handsan solution, which is alcohol-free and therefore kinder on skin, as well being proven to kill Covid-19. Each unit holds a 20 or 30 litre KeyKeg of Handsan, which can easily be replaced when empty.

The Hand Sanitisation Station is manufactured in Great Britain from commercial grade stainless steel, and can be branded with the operator’s logo if required.

The unit has a guide price of £673.99 plus VAT including delivery. Handsan 20 litres with Co2 Canister costs £131.22 plus VAT, and 30 litres with Co2 Canister cost £172.65 plus+ VAT.

01484 340800

www.brewfitt.com

