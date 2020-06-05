Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Brewfitt unveils mobile Hand Sanitisation Station

John Wood · 05 June, 2020

Dispense specialists Brewfitt has launched a new fully mobile Hand Sanitisation Station.

The stainless steel unit, developed in partnership with Holchem and KeyKeg, requires no power and so can be positioned in multiple locations within a site. The dispense station delivers up to 7,500 doses of Covid-19 killing, alcohol-free antibacterial hand solution between keg changes.

Curtis Paxman, managing director of Brewfitt, said: “As soon as the Covid-19 lockdown began, we realised entirely fresh thinking would be required to meet the need for effective hand sanitisation, often at multiple locations within the same site, and simple to move around according to the occasion and changing footfall.

“In partnership with Holchem and KeyKeg, we’ve come up with the Hand Sanitisation Station. It’s a solution for the broadest range of operators, including hospitality, retail and leisure sites, and well as commercial premises and public buildings where employees and visitors will now expect effective and reliable hygiene arrangements to be in place.”

Brewfitt technology automatically dispenses the recommended 4ml dose of Holchem’s Handsan solution, which is alcohol-free and therefore kinder on skin, as well being proven to kill Covid-19. Each unit holds a 20 or 30 litre KeyKeg of Handsan, which can easily be replaced when empty.

The Hand Sanitisation Station is manufactured in Great Britain from commercial grade stainless steel, and can be branded with the operator’s logo if required.

The unit has a guide price of £673.99 plus VAT including delivery. Handsan 20 litres with Co2 Canister costs £131.22 plus VAT, and 30 litres with Co2 Canister cost £172.65 plus+ VAT.

01484 340800

www.brewfitt.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.6064.60121.00107.57
East Midlands112.14121.84107.50
London113.60124.14108.74
North East110.9563.90125.31105.73
North West111.56121.79106.78
Northern Ireland108.93114.90103.65
Scotland111.31122.05105.92
South East113.3559.90123.22108.19
South West112.0958.90123.24106.99
Wales110.68120.57105.17
West Midlands112.32122.47107.23
Yorkshire & Humber111.71121.15106.44
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Three men arrested after tobacco seizure...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

LowCVP fires the starting gun on a 'decad...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

PRA urges government action as forecourt...

Rules agreed for age-restricted sales to...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News