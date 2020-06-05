Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

ExaScreen develops PPE range for retail environment

John Wood · 05 June, 2020

A range of protective screens, masks and visors specifically to help meet the demands of retail businesses post-lockdown has been developed by ExaClair, the UK subsidiary of office product and stationery brands such as Clairefontaine, Rhodia, Décopatch and Exacompta.

With a factory in King’s Lynn in Norfolk, operational since 1967, the company is using its Europe-wide manufacturing expertise in filing, display, and desktop accessories to develop the ExaScreen range of protective screens. With entirely hermetic materials that are designed to prevent the spread of viruses and microbes, the ExaScreen range meets exacting European quality specifications.

Lawrence Savage, marketing manager at ExaClair, said the range had been developed with the goal of ensuring every work environment is safe for staff, customers and visitors: “The range offers a comprehensive set of solutions for social distancing within various locations, including offices, call centres, restaurants and other retailing outlets.”

The new ExaScreen landscape, portrait and hanging screens each feature a window for customer interactions. The range also includes visors and facemasks with anti-bacterial and water-resistant properties, and signage products including standing and countertop sign holders, and magnetic display pockets and clipboards to help communicate COVID-19 rules and regulations in the workplace.

Lawrence explained that the transition into creating PPE has been relatively straightforward: “Our Exacompta brand includes a number of acrylic Point of Sale (POS) and display products and so it was a natural progression to develop protective screens, masks and visors. We also have an extensive history in working with office, educational and retail businesses that has given us practical insight into which products will be useful and easy to install,w” he said.

“We are experiencing extremely high demand for this new range and are proud that our manufacturing facilities have been able to flex their focus in order to support businesses safely bringing their employees back to work.”

01553 696600

www.exaclairlimited.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.6064.60121.00107.57
East Midlands112.14121.84107.50
London113.60124.14108.74
North East110.9563.90125.31105.73
North West111.56121.79106.78
Northern Ireland108.93114.90103.65
Scotland111.31122.05105.92
South East113.3559.90123.22108.19
South West112.0958.90123.24106.99
Wales110.68120.57105.17
West Midlands112.32122.47107.23
Yorkshire & Humber111.71121.15106.44
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Three men arrested after tobacco seizure...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

LowCVP fires the starting gun on a 'decad...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

PRA urges government action as forecourt...

Rules agreed for age-restricted sales to...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News