ExaScreen develops PPE range for retail environment

John Wood

A range of protective screens, masks and visors specifically to help meet the demands of retail businesses post-lockdown has been developed by ExaClair, the UK subsidiary of office product and stationery brands such as Clairefontaine, Rhodia, Décopatch and Exacompta.

With a factory in King’s Lynn in Norfolk, operational since 1967, the company is using its Europe-wide manufacturing expertise in filing, display, and desktop accessories to develop the ExaScreen range of protective screens. With entirely hermetic materials that are designed to prevent the spread of viruses and microbes, the ExaScreen range meets exacting European quality specifications.

Lawrence Savage, marketing manager at ExaClair, said the range had been developed with the goal of ensuring every work environment is safe for staff, customers and visitors: “The range offers a comprehensive set of solutions for social distancing within various locations, including offices, call centres, restaurants and other retailing outlets.”

The new ExaScreen landscape, portrait and hanging screens each feature a window for customer interactions. The range also includes visors and facemasks with anti-bacterial and water-resistant properties, and signage products including standing and countertop sign holders, and magnetic display pockets and clipboards to help communicate COVID-19 rules and regulations in the workplace.

Lawrence explained that the transition into creating PPE has been relatively straightforward: “Our Exacompta brand includes a number of acrylic Point of Sale (POS) and display products and so it was a natural progression to develop protective screens, masks and visors. We also have an extensive history in working with office, educational and retail businesses that has given us practical insight into which products will be useful and easy to install,w” he said.

“We are experiencing extremely high demand for this new range and are proud that our manufacturing facilities have been able to flex their focus in order to support businesses safely bringing their employees back to work.”

01553 696600

www.exaclairlimited.com

