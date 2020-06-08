Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS opposes suspension of Sunday Trading Laws

Merril Boulton · 08 June, 2020

A change to Sunday Trading laws would displace trade from local shops that have been keeping communities going during the pandemic, said ACS chief executive James Lowman in

response to the government's proposal to suspend existing regulations for a year to help boost the economy.

Lowman said: “The majority of the public are in favour of the existing Sunday Trading regulations, which strike the right balance between the needs of shopworkers, consumers, high streets, small shops and supermarkets. Changing the current laws would serve only to displace trade from the local shops that have been keeping communities going during this pandemic. If anything, local shops and other retailers have been reducing the number of opening hours in their business to keep their staff safe while re-stocking and cleaning stores, and we expect non-essential retailers to operate with limited hours when they re-open later this month.”

“There are many measures that have been recommended through high street reviews and task forces in recent years that could support the recovery of high street businesses, but at no point has a change to Sunday Trading regulations been considered and with good reason. To upset the balance that has been struck on opening hours on Sundays would put small shops at risk, with increased costs but no guaranteed benefits for their larger counterparts.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.6064.60121.00107.57
East Midlands112.14121.84107.50
London113.60124.14108.74
North East110.9563.90125.31105.73
North West111.56121.79106.78
Northern Ireland108.93114.90103.65
Scotland111.31122.05105.92
South East113.3559.90123.22108.19
South West112.0958.90123.24106.99
Wales110.68120.57105.17
West Midlands112.32122.47107.23
Yorkshire & Humber111.71121.15106.44
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Three men arrested after tobacco seizure...

Police seeking gunman who fired into ceil...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

PRA urges government action as forecourt...

Rules agreed for age-restricted sales to...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News