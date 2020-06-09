Roadchef trials takeaway for re-opening of McDonald's walk-ins

Merril Boulton

Roadchef is working with McDonald's to re-open a number of its walk-in restaurants on June 17 with a trial takeaway service – the first franchisee to be allowed to do so.

The move follows the recent success with re-opening McDonald’s drive-thru restaurants across the country – including the only McDonald’s drive-thru on the motorway at Roadchef Durham – and means customers will be served at 11 of Roadchef’s 29-strong McDonald’s estate.

New measures to help ensure strict social distancing have been put in place, with new Perspex screens introduced in the kitchens and customer service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Employees will wear additional protective equipment, including face coverings in all areas and disposable gloves at customer service points. Contactless thermometers will also be used to check employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and reduced hours (11am-10pm), with food to takeaway. The menu and reduced operational hours are the same as McDelivery and at drive-thrus, and seating areas will remain closed. The ‘My McDonald’s’ app will be available for customers to place orders for collection at their convenience.

Mark Fox, CEO of Roadchef, said: “As one of McDonald’s leading operators, we are delighted to have been asked to be the first to re-open some of our walk-in restaurants, as one of our most popular and great value food brands. This is an exciting step forward as we start to bring back the choice and brands that visitors love. We are working closely with the McDonald’s team to ensure we deliver our usual high standard of service while our teams and customers are kept safe.”

