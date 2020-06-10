Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP boosts BPme Rewards points for all NHS staff

John Wood · 10 June, 2020
Nicola Grady-Smith
Nicola Grady-Smith, BP’s UK retail operations director
  (Photo:  )

BP is thanking over 1.7 million NHS staff for their work in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, by boosting the BPme Rewards points they earn on their personal fuel and shop purchases.

Between now and 5 July, all NHS workers will receive twenty times the normal level of BPme Rewards points on qualifying purchases made at participating bp forecourts. To access the offer, all they need to do is show their NHS ID at the point of purchase.

The points can be redeemed in store on fuel and shop products, online from the BPme Rewards catalogue, or traded in for gift vouchers from selected partners such as M&S and Amazon.

Reward points can also be donated to over 20,000 charities via For Good Causes, including many that are supporting the national Covid-19 response.

Nicola Grady-Smith, BP’s UK retail operations director, said: “All across the UK, people have been pulling together in response to the pandemic, and BP is proud that we have been able to support key services at a critical time. All of those working in the NHS have gone above and beyond in their duty of care to save thousands of lives, and we are excited to have found a way of thanking them for their tireless work.”

