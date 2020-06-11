Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New car buyers reveal growing concern about 'going green'

Merril Boulton · 11 June, 2020

Motorists considering a new car are now more concerned about ‘going green’ – with 50% saying that environmental friendliness has become more important to them in the past year, according to a new survey commissioned by the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) and the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA).

In the same survey, despite today’s record low fuel prices, almost as many (43%) potential buyers said that running costs are also now more important than they were.

To help drivers easily identify the most efficient environmentally friendly cars available, a new car environmental label is now in use at  new car dealerships, having recently been redesigned by the LowCVP, working with the Department for Transport and Vehicle Certification Agency.

The label enables showroom visitors to instantly see which new cars have the lowest emissions, running costs and longest electric range, making it easier to compare and find the new car most suitable for them.

There are three versions of the label – one for petrol and diesel cars, one for plug-in hybrids and a third for pure electric.

“It’s very understandable that motorists now have a desire for more efficient, environmentally friendly new cars that cost less to run with very low or zero emissions,” said Jason Doran, head of marketing at the LowCVP.  “They may however be surprised just what a difference this can make: a typical petrol car might cost around £95 per month in fuel, whereas a pure electric car only £26. That’s a saving of over £800 a year, all with zero tailpipe emissions. All this information and more is now very clearly shown on the redesigned new car environmental label.”

Sue Robinson, director of the NFDA, said: “With the increasing importance of running costs and environmental friendliness, it is crucial that motorists are enabled to choose the latest, low- and zero-emission cars that are best suited to their needs and lifestyle. Franchised retailers play a key role in informing their customers and the new car environmental label will represent a very useful tool."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Police seeking gunman who fired into ceil...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Three men arrested after tobacco seizure...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News