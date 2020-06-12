Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Forecourt stores perform well in pandemic, but pricing still a factor

Merril Boulton · 12 June, 2020

Lockdown has changed how grocery retail operates and forecourts are no exception to this, reports Sarah Coleman, project manager at shopper research specialist HIM/MCA.

The company’s latest research reveals that since lockdown began, just over 10% of shoppers say they have been visiting forecourts more; and the figure rises to over 20% of younger shoppers, aged 18-34.

“It appears that forecourts are an attractive option during the pandemic, since shoppers expect that social distancing would be implemented well in these outlets (1 in 4 shoppers agree), as well as a third of shoppers who anticipate forecourts will have shorter queues than other shops,” said Coleman.

“The physical constraints of lockdown also mean that for 31% of shoppers, forecourts are convenient because they are close to where they live.”

As for the convenience channel in general, she said there are many great examples of forecourts that have expanded services to help those in need: “Hill’s Retail, for example, launched a phone ordering service at its Alcester branch, delivering goods directly to shoppers homes to meet the needs of some of its elderly shoppers.”

However, while the current situation might have made forecourts more favourable for shoppers, attention must now turn to how forecourts can retain any new convenience shoppers gained.

“Pricing will clearly be a factor here,” said Coleman. “HIM/MCA’s Forecourt Report 2020 found that shoppers expect to pay a 20% premium within forecourts. The same report found that forecourt shoppers needs are generally being met, apart from satisfaction with value for money and prices.

“At a time when disposable incomes are squeezed and with greater uncertainty about the future, shoppers are likely to become more value-orientated post-lockdown. It will become even more important for forecourts to manage the pricing message through PMPs, price checking and promotions which will help promote positive price perception and will play an important part in driving shopper loyalty in the channel.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government reported to be reconsidering s...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News