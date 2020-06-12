Filling station fuel sales one third down on pre-lockdown levels

John Wood

Road fuel sales at filling stations have recovered to 64% of their pre-lockdown levels as a result of the easing of the lockdown, according to the latest government figures.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s research shows that road fuel sales were at 64% of their typical values in the week ending June 7.

In the eight weeks prior to the lockdown on March 23 average daily sales were 17,690 litres per filling station, with a peak of 20,983 on Friday February 28. After the lockdown they fell rapidly bottoming out at 2,522 litres on Sunday April 12.

Since then average sales have climbed steadily, and the June 7 figure was up 5.1% on the previous week.

For the 11 weeks from March 23 average road fuel sales were 8,220 litres per filling station. This is 46% of the average levels in the eight weeks prior to March 23.

The report used petrol and diesel sales figures from 4,500 filling stations, out of the 8,375 petrol stations in Great Britain. The study covered the period from 1 February to June 7.

