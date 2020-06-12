Aldi planning network of EV chargers in its car parks

John Wood

Aldi has become the latest major retailer to reveal that it will be offering electric vehicle charging in the car parks of its stores.

All its new stores will be provided with 22kWh chargers, according to a report in Forecourt trader’s sister publication The Grocer. The chargers, provided by Shell’s EV charging arm NewMotion, are already in place at 42 stores.

Aldi is opening around 50 stores a year and is aiming to reach 1,200 by 2025.

“Sustainability and protecting the environment is extremely important to us and our customers,” said Aldi UK MD of corporate responsibility Fritz Walleczek.

“We are delighted to be working with NewMotion to offer shoppers access to fast, easy charging facilities when they visit our stores, and to further support our colleagues to make more environmentally-friendly choices.”

Other major retailers have already revealed plans to develop a network of EV chargers in their car parks.

In October last year, Lidl said it would install rapid chargers at all its new stores, as well as retrofitting them at some existing branches. That came a week after Morrisons revealed plans for a nationwide network of high-speed electric car charging points at its stores, with 100 to be in place by this year.

Tesco began installing 2,400 charging bays across 600 stores in November 2018.

