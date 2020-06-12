Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Aldi planning network of EV chargers in its car parks

John Wood · 12 June, 2020
Aldi store

Aldi has become the latest major retailer to reveal that it will be offering electric vehicle charging in the car parks of its stores.

All its new stores will be provided with 22kWh chargers, according to a report in Forecourt trader’s sister publication The Grocer. The chargers, provided by Shell’s EV charging arm NewMotion, are already in place at 42 stores.

Aldi is opening around 50 stores a year and is aiming to reach 1,200 by 2025.

“Sustainability and protecting the environment is extremely important to us and our customers,” said Aldi UK MD of corporate responsibility Fritz Walleczek.

“We are delighted to be working with NewMotion to offer shoppers access to fast, easy charging facilities when they visit our stores, and to further support our colleagues to make more environmentally-friendly choices.”

Other major retailers have already revealed plans to develop a network of EV chargers in their car parks.

In October last year, Lidl said it would install rapid chargers at all its new stores, as well as retrofitting them at some existing branches. That came a week after Morrisons revealed plans for a nationwide network of high-speed electric car charging points at its stores, with 100 to be in place by this year.

Tesco began installing 2,400 charging bays across 600 stores in November 2018.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government reported to be reconsidering s...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News