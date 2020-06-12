Police investigating break-in at Tesco forecourt in Leicestershire

John Wood

Officers from Leicestershire Police are trying to identify a gang of burglars who stole fire extinguishers and cigarettes from a petrol station.

Four men wearing dark clothing with their faces covered targeted the Tesco petrol station in Resolution Road, Ashby.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said it happened at 12.30am on Wednesday, June 10, and the burglars left in a silver Skoda Octavia, which was parked outside.

The burglars got in by breaking through the front door and were seen to drive off along the A511, heading towards Coalville.

They took a “large quantity of cigarettes”, as well as two fire extinguishers, which were later found nearby.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incidents are continuing.”

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 11 of June 10.

