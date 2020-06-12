RS Sales & Distribution extends Covid-19 response product range

John Wood

RS Sales & Distribution has added to its new Covid-19 response product range, which aims to support its customers throughout the pandemic crisis.

The new range is designed to help retailers operate within the social distancing directives and keep themselves, their staff, and customers safe.

Mark Hayfield, marketing and business development director at RS Sales & Distribution, said: “We have been expanding our Covid-19 response product range to cater for all scenarios, including reusable face masks and visors, which we hope will provide our customers with a little more support.”

New to the range is reusable and washable face masks, which are £25 for 10 masks, and have an RRP of £3-£4.

Also new are face visors, to protect staff from spray caused by coughing and sneezing, and these are £13 for 5 visors.

They join a range that includes: social distancing floor marking kits; posters & signs; hand sanitisers; touch-free hand soap/sanitiser dispensers; a food safe broad-spectrum sanitiser that kills 99.99% of coronavirus; sanitising and disinfecting equipment and protective screens.

0800 849 4119

www.rssales.co.uk

