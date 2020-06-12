Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

RS Sales & Distribution extends Covid-19 response product range

John Wood · 12 June, 2020

RS Sales & Distribution has added to its new Covid-19 response product range, which aims to support its customers throughout the pandemic crisis.

The new range is designed to help retailers operate within the social distancing directives and keep themselves, their staff, and customers safe.

Mark Hayfield, marketing and business development director at RS Sales & Distribution, said: “We have been expanding our Covid-19 response product range to cater for all scenarios, including reusable face masks and visors, which we hope will provide our customers with a little more support.”

New to the range is reusable and washable face masks, which are £25 for 10 masks, and have an RRP of £3-£4.

Also new are face visors, to protect staff from spray caused by coughing and sneezing, and these are £13 for 5 visors.

They join a range that includes: social distancing floor marking kits; posters & signs; hand sanitisers; touch-free hand soap/sanitiser dispensers; a food safe broad-spectrum sanitiser that kills 99.99% of coronavirus; sanitising and disinfecting equipment and protective screens.

0800 849 4119

www.rssales.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government reported to be reconsidering s...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News