Leighton O’Brien launches new ATG Alarm Management Solution

John Wood

Fuel analytics technology provider Leighton O’Brien has launched its new ATG Alarm Management Solution (AMS), a cloud-based software platform featuring smart alarms and automated workflows to receive, prioritise and remotely manage up to 80% of alarms through to closure.

AMS enables fuel retailers to optimise their ATG investment with remote, live monitoring of inventory and water levels, alarms, and ATG-delivery data in a meaningful way via an online portal featuring dashboards and real-time reports.

The system’s intelligent alarms can reduce ATG-related maintenance costs by 50% by filtering out false ATG alarms to pinpoint real issues and better target maintenance spend, it is claimed.

Leighton O’Brien global president of Wetstock,, Greg Salverson, said chasing thousands of false alarms per month across a retail network wastes valuable resources, time and money.

“Fuel managers are overwhelmed with alarms and compliance records,” he explained. “The single biggest problem associated with ATGs is operators ignoring alarms, which can threaten site compliance and increase environmental risk if high priority alarms like as sudden loss, leak or high water alarms aren’t dealt with quickly and methodically.

“AMS provides the ability to view validated alarm information on a single dashboard and follow a workflow to respond to important alarms relating to leaks, fuel quality and ATG performance in a timely manner.

“Likewise, live ATG-detected delivery data to cross check with delivery receipts and alerts to high or low fuel level alarms can assist customers to optimise their logistics operations and streamline the ordering process,” he said.

Fuel retailer 7-Eleven Australia is rolling out AMS through more than 500 sites across its network.

“We have engaged Leighton O’Brien to deploy its ATG polling application, provide continuous monitoring of incoming ATG alarms and alarm response workflows including detailed timeframes based agreed service levels,” said Paul McCarthy, general manager, fuel and OHS&E at 7-Eleven Australia.

“While we are in the early stages of implementation, the initial signs are positive,” he said. “We are looking forward to the project reaching its full potential in terms of activating workflows to triage and manage alarms through to closure.”

“AMS is key part of our strategy to provide value to customers throughout the lifecycle of the litre by leveraging data that enables fuel retailers to run their sites efficiently, profitably and safely using a big data analytics approach,” added Salverson.

He said AMS can be flexibly delivered via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model or a 24/7 services option whereby Leighton O’Brien’s experienced team can triage and manage the alarms.

“In addition, unlike other vendors, our polling engine can be deployed on a windows server or via the cloud. AMS also supports any brand of ATG so customers are not locked into one particular hardware vendor.

“We are proud to deliver automated intelligent software solutions to the industry to maintain high compliance standards, customer experience and safety while achieving operational efficiencies across retail fuel networks.”

