Smirnoff introduces new Seltzer range in two flavours

John Wood · 12 June, 2020

Smirnoff, is launching new Smirnoff Seltzers (4.7¬% ABV), which are made from a mix of Smirnoff No.21 Premium Vodka, sparkling water and natural fruit flavours.

The Seltzer range has two flavours, Smirnoff Seltzer Raspberry & Rhubarb and Smirnoff Seltzer Orange & Grapefruit, in a 25¬0ml ready-to-drink can.

Sarah Shimmons, global marketing director for Smirnoff, said: “Smirnoff has a long legacy of innovation, so we’re thrilled to bring the new range of Seltzers to the UK. After seeing the trend of Hard Seltzers soar in the US, we’re delighted to offer consumers refreshing tasting Smirnoff Seltzers, at 72 calories per 250ml serving. We are excited to launch in the UK, just as the summer begins.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
