Weetabix Protein unveils two new digital-only adverts

John Wood · 12 June, 2020

Weetabix Protein is launching two new digital-only adverts to increase awareness of its Protein portfolio and tap into the growing number of people going online for fitness activities.

The two adverts running on YouTube and Facebook for four weeks from 8 June, reaching over nine million adults in the UK. Part of Weetabix’s £11m multi-channel marketing push, the adverts target the 50% of UK consumers who are looking to get more protein into their diet.

Anna Cheatley, brand manager for Weetabix Protein, said: “This new digital advert campaign aims to reach protein seekers and make them aware of our entire portfolio, including cereals and drinks, to encourage them to start their active day with Weetabix Protein at breakfast. We are the number one product in the protein cereal market, but there is still scope to increase awareness levels amongst shoppers and drive sales across the protein category for retailers.”

Anna continues: “We know that due to current circumstances more people are taking part and looking for online fitness sessions than ever before. Therefore, launching this campaign online is a natural fit with the Weetabix Protein brand, supporting our goal to help people of all ages get off to a strong start and keep active.”

