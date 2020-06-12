Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
JUUL introduces age-verification online with Bestway Wholesale

John Wood · 12 June, 2020

Bestway Wholesale customers can now buy JUUL products online after Bestway and JUUL Labs joined forces to introduce an online age-verification platform.

Bestway customers can now purchase JUUL devices, kits and JUUL pods on the company’s wholesale website, after completing a new age-verification document on the site.

“We have been looking at how we can responsibly reach out to online customers now that many more retailers are making the decision to shop online,” said John Patterson, sales director for JUUL Labs.

“While we have similar operations in place with some regional wholesalers, this arrangement allows many more retailers to purchase the JUUL range and offer their adult smoker customers an option to transition away from combustible cigarettes.

“Tobacco remains the largest single cause of preventable death in the UK, responsible for over 95,000 deaths annually, and by increasing the number of retail touchpoints, the more adult smokers we can reach and initiate their journey away from cigarettes.”

Up until now, JUUL products were only available in tobacco rooms, with retailers signing up prior to purchase at the cash desk.

Richard Booth, director of trading at Bestway Wholesale commented: “The vaping category at Bestway has seen tremendous growth over the past year as we continue to provide a range of smoking alternatives to customers. JUUL has played an important part in this growth. By widening the reach to our online customers, while ensuring the necessary age-verification requirements are met, we are confident that we can grow sales further and become the wholesaler of choice for the vaping category.”

