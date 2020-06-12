Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ribena launches new Raspberry flavoured drink

John Wood · 12 June, 2020

Ribena is launching a new drink – Ribena Raspberry Rays.

From the end of June, it will be available in 500ml bottles made from 100% recycled plastic.

Ribena worked with a group of retailers to design supporting in-store POS materials and to hear their views on the drink ahead of its launch.

Charlotte Flook, head of brand for Ribena at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “Raspberry Rays is perfectly positioned to bring new news and consumers into the on-the-go juice drinks segment. As the UK’s number one juice drink brand, launching this new flavour is a great way to create excitement and spur trial from current Ribena consumers whilst bringing in new ones too.

“Working alongside some incredible independent retailers was a fantastic way to incorporate feedback from people who are close to our consumers every day and know what will stand out in store. This partnership is so valuable, not only to improve our POS in a genuine way, but to also build long-lasting relationships with our retailers. We are confident that our new POS for Raspberry Rays will do a great job of introducing consumers to the new flavour and motivating them to try it.”

The newly-designed POS – developed for retailers, by retailers – will be available alongside the drink, and retailers who would like POS for their store should get in touch with their local Lucozade Ribena Suntory representative.

