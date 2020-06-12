Echo Falls revamps packaging and repositions brand

John Wood

Wine brand Echo Falls has unveiled a redesign across its entire portfolio, alongside new brand positioning intended to recruit younger shoppers and expand the category.

Lydia Freeman, European marketing manager at Accolade Wines, said: “Packaging is a key communication tool for wines. We already have the third highest wine brand awareness in the UK and this full redesign will enable us to grow our core audience (aged 30+) as well as recruiting new shoppers, the under 28s. We want to reaffirm Echo Falls’ position as the easy-going and sociable wine, perfect for a night with friends.

“A lot of younger people don’t know where to start with wine and therefore are potentially lost to other alcohol categories. Echo Falls, with its collection of fruit, spirit and botanical fusions, as well as our core range of varietals is the perfect brand to introduce wine to a new audience, boosting penetration for the entire category and increasing the likelihood of trading-up in the future. We’re looking forward to working with retailers to ensure they stock the right products for their store, helping to grow the category and boost their sales.”

