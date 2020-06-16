Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Moto set to re-open all Greggs outlets this week

Merril Boulton · 16 June, 2020

Motorway services operator Moto is to re-open all its Greggs stores this week and has embarked on a social media campaign using the tagline “#Bringing Tasty Back” with the

promise that all 67 Greggs stores across the motorway network will be back in business on Thursday, June 18.

Each store will have floor markings to help maintain social distancing, protective screens on counters and PPE for colleagues. Each outlet will also be subject to enhanced cleaning regimes, and customers will be encouraged to use free hand sanitiser and pay by contactless card if possible.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “Greggs is a hugely popular brand and we are delighted to be able to bring it back for our customers. We have been re-opening Burger King, Costa and KFC units over recent weeks and with the addition of Greggs we will now have all our key brands available again for customers. We are also delighted to be welcoming back many of our colleagues who have been on furlough.”

The company also plans to reopen 12 Costa Coffee stores and six Burger King outlets on Thursday.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Aldi planning network of EV chargers in i...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Filling station fuel sales one third down...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Three men arrested after tobacco seizure...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News