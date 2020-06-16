Moto set to re-open all Greggs outlets this week

Merril Boulton

Motorway services operator Moto is to re-open all its Greggs stores this week and has embarked on a social media campaign using the tagline “#Bringing Tasty Back” with the

promise that all 67 Greggs stores across the motorway network will be back in business on Thursday, June 18.

Each store will have floor markings to help maintain social distancing, protective screens on counters and PPE for colleagues. Each outlet will also be subject to enhanced cleaning regimes, and customers will be encouraged to use free hand sanitiser and pay by contactless card if possible.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “Greggs is a hugely popular brand and we are delighted to be able to bring it back for our customers. We have been re-opening Burger King, Costa and KFC units over recent weeks and with the addition of Greggs we will now have all our key brands available again for customers. We are also delighted to be welcoming back many of our colleagues who have been on furlough.”

The company also plans to reopen 12 Costa Coffee stores and six Burger King outlets on Thursday.

