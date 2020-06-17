Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police release CCTV image after knife point robbery at forecourt

John Wood · 17 June, 2020
CCTV image of suspect

South Wales Police have released a CCTV image of a man as part of an investigation into a knife point robbery at a Cardiff forecourt.

Detectives from South Wales Police want to speak to him in connection with the raid at the Esso garage on Newport Road in Roath.

The suspect stole around £100 from the till and made off up Elm Street and down the alley at the side of The Four Elms pub.

No-one was hurt during the incident on April 14.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “He might be hiding some of his face, but we are hoping someone will recognise this individual from his build, clothing and what we can see of his face.

“Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting ref: *129782.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
