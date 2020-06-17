Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

C-store market set to grow by 8% in 2020 says HIM & MCA Insight

John Wood · 17 June, 2020
generic c-store pic

The UK convenience retail market is set to grow by 8% in 2020, according to a new report by HIM & MCA Insight.

The UK Convenience Market Report 2020 predicts the convenience retail market in the UK will grow 8% to £44.7bn in 2020, up from 2.6% growth in 2019.

When split out by store type, co-operatives are forecast to see the fastest growth – up 12% year-on-year. Unaffiliated independents are set to grow 11%, symbol stores 7%, forecourt stores 6% and convenience multiples 6%.

The report highlights increased volume and sales during the coronavirus lockdown period, as consumers favour in-home consumption due to risk aversion as well as watching their discretionary spend – a trend that HIM & MCA Insight forecasts will continue despite lockdown measures easing.

Convenience retail has benefitted from larger basket sizes and spend since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Basket value has grown 17% year-on-year to £7.46 and average basket size is 2.5 items – up from 2.3 in 2019.

Lockdown has also fuelled a pre-coronavirus growth trend in planned top-up shopping. Shoppers have turned to convenience for main and planned top-up shopping with independent retailers more flexible when faced with stock pressures. Planned top-up shops have increased 4 percentage points year-on-year, accounting for 22% of all convenience trips in 2020.

Blonnie Walsh, head of insight at HIM & MCA Insight said: “The turn of the decade has seen a transformative year for the convenience retail market. Convenience retailers have been forced to adapt to new basket dynamics and an evolving core consumer base. A shift in shopper missions has resulted in increased basket spend and size, rewarding retailers for the support and commitment they have shown to their local communities.

“Provenance has been a growing trend for some time, and we continue to see increases in the proportion of shoppers choosing a particular store in order to support local businesses. The lockdown will only have accelerated this trend and retailers can leverage this by highlighting local credentials, including work with local suppliers.”

For more information on the HIM & MCA Insight Convenience Market Report 2020, please click here.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Aldi planning network of EV chargers in i...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Filling station fuel sales one third down...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Aldi planning network of EV chargers in i...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News