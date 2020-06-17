Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Wall’s Pastry expands healthier range with Chicken Scotch Egg

John Wood · 17 June, 2020

Sausage roll brand Wall’s Pastry has expanded its healthier snacking range with the development of its first Chicken Scotch Egg, which will arrive in selected convenience stores this month.

The Chicken Scotch Egg is a twist to the traditional pork-based snack, and has also been developed as a healthier alternative with 2.1g of saturated fat, 9g of fat and 197 calories in the 113g Chicken Scotch Egg.

This product is the third in the Wall’s Pastry healthier chicken range, which launched in stores earlier this year. The range also includes the Wall’s Pastry Chicken Jumbo Roll and a four-pack of Wall's Pastry Chicken Rolls with Sage & Onion. This expansion follows a period of healthier snacking developments for the pastry giant, after it entered the healthier food-to-go category with its vegan sausage roll in 2019.

Mike Holton, brand manager at Wall’s Pastry, said: “Our category research has shown that there is currently a gap in the market for chilled chicken pastry products and after seeing the success of our chicken pastry rolls, we wanted to continue to expand our range and provide consumers with an innovative and healthier twist on their traditional favourites.

“We’re really excited to be launching a new product that provides a healthier on-the-go and snacking alternative.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Aldi planning network of EV chargers in i...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Filling station fuel sales one third down...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Fuel sales rising but still 39% down on p...

Aldi planning network of EV chargers in i...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News