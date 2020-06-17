Wall’s Pastry expands healthier range with Chicken Scotch Egg

John Wood

Sausage roll brand Wall’s Pastry has expanded its healthier snacking range with the development of its first Chicken Scotch Egg, which will arrive in selected convenience stores this month.

The Chicken Scotch Egg is a twist to the traditional pork-based snack, and has also been developed as a healthier alternative with 2.1g of saturated fat, 9g of fat and 197 calories in the 113g Chicken Scotch Egg.

This product is the third in the Wall’s Pastry healthier chicken range, which launched in stores earlier this year. The range also includes the Wall’s Pastry Chicken Jumbo Roll and a four-pack of Wall's Pastry Chicken Rolls with Sage & Onion. This expansion follows a period of healthier snacking developments for the pastry giant, after it entered the healthier food-to-go category with its vegan sausage roll in 2019.

Mike Holton, brand manager at Wall’s Pastry, said: “Our category research has shown that there is currently a gap in the market for chilled chicken pastry products and after seeing the success of our chicken pastry rolls, we wanted to continue to expand our range and provide consumers with an innovative and healthier twist on their traditional favourites.

“We’re really excited to be launching a new product that provides a healthier on-the-go and snacking alternative.”

