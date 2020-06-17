British foodbank among charities donated to by OPW

John Wood

Global forecourt equipment manufacturer OPW has thanked all the foodbanks that have worked hard to support families in need around the world, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

With many foodbanks reporting shortages, OPW has donated between $500 and $1,000 to foodbanks in communities where OPW employees live and work, with the Trussell Trust in North Yorkshire included among beneficiaries in the US, India, Australia and China.

“Many communities and industries have been impacted by Covid-19,” said OPW president Kevin Long. “We recognize the challenging times and are committed to supporting our employees and the communities in which we operate. OPW would like to thank the local foodbanks that are providing critical services for our neighbours in need.”

01756 799773

www.opwglobal.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: