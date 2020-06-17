Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
eXpresso Plus introduces range of hand sanitiser stations

John Wood · 17 June, 2020
Branded eXpresso Plus hand sanitiser stations
Drinks-to-go supplier eXpresso Plus has introduced a new range of branded automated hand sanitiser stations.

eXpresso Plus has worked with UK-based partners to build four solutions available in a slim-line tower, compact tabletop or wall mount.

The sanitising stations are available with a bespoke design, and can be branded with a company’s colours and logo, or a non-branded standard design.

All have a touch-free dispense so there’s a significant decrease in the risk of cross contamination, unlike pump or push versions.

The units are designed to be robust, lightweight, slimline and fully battery operated, so they can be placed in various locations within entrances, stores and centres, without the need for cables.

eXpresso Plus is collaborating with LocoSoco to provide hand sanitising liquids for the units. They offer choices of 70% alcohol and vegan alcohol-free sanitising liquids.

eXpresso Plus marketing manager Charlotte Duhaney commented: “It’s important for us to work with companies who share our dedication to sustainability, high quality and value for money. We’ve designed our sanitising station offers so our clients’ costs and maintenance can be kept to a minimum, and they can provide effective hygiene for their staff and customers without compromising on safety.”

03300 240414

www.expressoplus.com/

