InstaVolt opens its biggest rapid charging hub

John Wood

InstaVolt has just opened its largest rapid charging hub to date, at Necton, on the A47 in Norfolk.

It has eight ChargePoint CPE250 high powered chargers capable of handling recharge rates of up to 125kW.

The new service area also provides a range of facilities for drivers while their cars are recharging including a Costa Coffee drive-thru and a Co-op supermarket.

Adrian Keen, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “The Necton Hub is strategically very important to us. Not only does it recognise that Norfolk as a county has excellent green credentials and a growing number of EV drivers committed to improving air quality, but it will also cater for the thousands of people who have decided to enjoy a staycation and visit the beautiful county of Norfolk this summer.

“Now they can head to the east coast in their electric cars safe in the knowledge that Necton is up and running and will benefit from InstaVolt’s reputation for having chargers which are easy to use, accept contactless payment and are the last word in reliability.”

Keen added: “A lack of charging infrastructure on the country’s major arteries is often cited as a concern for current and prospective EV drivers. We are solving that problem by deploying chargers where drivers need them most. I have no doubt Necton on the A47 will be an extremely popular addition to our portfolio.”

InstaVolt operates an open charger model, so anyone can use its charging points on a pay-as-you-go basis. No monthly subscription and no membership cards are required with drivers just needing a contactless payment card to start a charging session.

