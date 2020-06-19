Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

InstaVolt opens its biggest rapid charging hub

John Wood · 19 June, 2020
Instavolt's Necton hub

InstaVolt has just opened its largest rapid charging hub to date, at Necton, on the A47 in Norfolk.

It has eight ChargePoint CPE250 high powered chargers capable of handling recharge rates of up to 125kW.

The new service area also provides a range of facilities for drivers while their cars are recharging including a Costa Coffee drive-thru and a Co-op supermarket.

Adrian Keen, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “The Necton Hub is strategically very important to us. Not only does it recognise that Norfolk as a county has excellent green credentials and a growing number of EV drivers committed to improving air quality, but it will also cater for the thousands of people who have decided to enjoy a staycation and visit the beautiful county of Norfolk this summer.

“Now they can head to the east coast in their electric cars safe in the knowledge that Necton is up and running and will benefit from InstaVolt’s reputation for having chargers which are easy to use, accept contactless payment and are the last word in reliability.”

Keen added: “A lack of charging infrastructure on the country’s major arteries is often cited as a concern for current and prospective EV drivers. We are solving that problem by deploying chargers where drivers need them most. I have no doubt Necton on the A47 will be an extremely popular addition to our portfolio.”

InstaVolt operates an open charger model, so anyone can use its charging points on a pay-as-you-go basis. No monthly subscription and no membership cards are required with drivers just needing a contactless payment card to start a charging session.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.8661.83121.83107.61
East Midlands112.2460.40120.89107.73
London113.7664.90123.54108.91
North East110.86123.38105.99
North West111.73122.09106.89
Northern Ireland109.05113.90103.96
Scotland111.46120.97106.50
South East113.54123.97108.58
South West112.3155.80123.52107.10
Wales110.99120.51105.88
West Midlands112.3364.90125.01107.79
Yorkshire & Humber111.9467.20122.06106.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Top 50 Indie Elite Garages re-signs all s...

Go-ahead for green number plates plus £12...

Business leaders call for UK-wide hydroge...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Top 50 Indie Elite Garages re-signs all s...

Aldi planning network of EV chargers in i...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News