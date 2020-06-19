Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ehrmanns Wines introduces Malbec in a 250ml can

John Wood · 19 June, 2020

Ehrmanns Wines is launching its Beefsteak Club Mendoza Malbec in 250ml wine cans this month. 

Beefsteak Club was created with wine and steak lovers in mind and is one of the top five bestselling Argentinean Malbec brands in the UK.

Susannah Taylor, marketing manager at Ehrmanns, said: “Cans are a liberating and unpretentious format, which we feel is the perfect fit for Beefsteak Club. They are also ideal for this period where friends and family are being encouraged to meet outdoors. Light weight small serves are great for enjoying by the barbecue, at a picnic, or for taking to the beach. Malbec can benefit from light chilling on a hot summer’s day, and cans make this easy.”

Aluminium cans are efficient to recycle, and this message is emphasised on pack, with a light-hearted ‘Recycla-Bull’ logo. According to Alupro, around 75% of cans are recycled in the UK, helping to save energy and reduce pressure on landfill sites.

The 250ml cans are also more compact and 43% lighter than the equivalent glass bottle, lowering fuel consumption and carbon footprint along the supply chain.

In addition to the significant green benefits, the cans produced by the Ardagh Group give full protection from light and oxygen, helping to preserve the delicate fruit flavours of the wine.

The cans have an RRP of £2.99 and are already being retailed by Booths and Spar and are available to London convenience outlets through Imperial Cash and Carry.

