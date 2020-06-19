Häagen-Dazs launches drive-in cinema season

John Wood

Ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs is following up its Secret Sofa collaboration with Secret Cinema, with the launch of ‘The Drive-In’ at Goodwood Motor Circuit, as part of the brand’s new global campaign ‘Don’t Hold Back’.

The Drive-In by Häagen-Dazs and Secret Cinema aims to thrill audiences looking to find escapism in iconic and much-loved movies this summer, but from the comfort of their own cars.

Tickets will go on sale from 22 June for the first show on Sunday 5 July which features Rush – a movie about the rivalry between racing drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

Other movies in the Drive-In line-up will include Moana, The Incredibles, Cars, Mary Poppins Returns, Zootropolis, Toy Story, The Hunger Games, Knives Out, Moulin Rouge, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs, Pretty Woman, Fight Club, and American Psycho.

Arjoon Bose, Europe-Australasia head of culture and brand experience, General Mills, said: “Following the success of Secret Sofa which enabled us to create a truly unique moment in culture within British households while also providing genuine moments of happiness during lockdown, we are delighted to be extending our partnership with Secret Cinema to collaborate on the Drive-In, sprinkling a little bit of magic on a classic film idea in a new climate.”

Häagen-Dazs and Secret Cinema will jointly donate a portion of its profits from all ice-cream sales to Sussex Community Foundation and MediCinema Charity which builds and runs cinemas in hospitals with space for beds, wheelchairs and equipment ensure that they can bring much-needed escapism to NHS patients and help them feel better with film.

