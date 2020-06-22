Paypoint and MFG renew payments and parcels partnership· 22 June, 2020
PayPoint and Motor Fuel Group (MFG) have announced a renewal of their partnership that will see the deployment of an EPoS integrated PayPoint solution into 900 locations, and the continuation of Collect+ parcel services in almost 500 stores.
MFG is the biggest Top 50 Indie with a broad range of fuel brands, including BP, Shell, Esso, Texaco, Jet and Murco.
Tony Walker, trading director at MFG said: “It’s great to be able to offer our stores and their consumers the quality services that PayPoint provide and this reflects our commitment to improving customer satisfaction. This is a partnership that continues to make a lot of sense.”
Danny Vant, client services director at PayPoint, said: “This is great news for PayPoint and Collect+. MFG is a really important part of the PayPoint and Collect+ networks, and the move to an EPoS-integrated solution will mean a better experience for the stores and consumers alike.”
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|112.86
|61.83
|121.83
|107.61
|East Midlands
|112.24
|60.40
|120.89
|107.73
|London
|113.76
|64.90
|123.54
|108.91
|North East
|110.86
|123.38
|105.99
|North West
|111.73
|122.09
|106.89
|Northern Ireland
|109.05
|113.90
|103.96
|Scotland
|111.46
|120.97
|106.50
|South East
|113.54
|123.97
|108.58
|South West
|112.31
|55.80
|123.52
|107.10
|Wales
|110.99
|120.51
|105.88
|West Midlands
|112.33
|64.90
|125.01
|107.79
|Yorkshire & Humber
|111.94
|67.20
|122.06
|106.65