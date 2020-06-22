Paypoint and MFG renew payments and parcels partnership

Merril Boulton

PayPoint and Motor Fuel Group (MFG) have announced a renewal of their partnership that will see the deployment of an EPoS integrated PayPoint solution into 900 locations, and the continuation of Collect+ parcel services in almost 500 stores.

MFG is the biggest Top 50 Indie with a broad range of fuel brands, including BP, Shell, Esso, Texaco, Jet and Murco.

Tony Walker, trading director at MFG said: “It’s great to be able to offer our stores and their consumers the quality services that PayPoint provide and this reflects our commitment to improving customer satisfaction. This is a partnership that continues to make a lot of sense.”

Danny Vant, client services director at PayPoint, said: “This is great news for PayPoint and Collect+. MFG is a really important part of the PayPoint and Collect+ networks, and the move to an EPoS-integrated solution will mean a better experience for the stores and consumers alike.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: