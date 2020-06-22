Mr Kipling brings back limited-edition Roald Dahl packs

Merril Boulton

Premier Foods is swinging into the summer season with the return of its ‘scrumdiddlyumptious’ limited-edition Roald Dahl-themed Mr Kipling range and on-pack promotion.

Alongside four limited-edition products, a packaging redesign is being rolled out across the core Mr Kipling range, and will be available throughout grocery and convenience channels, aiming to drive category growth during the summer months, and helping retailers bring some little moments of enjoyment and fun to families.

A number of limited-edition SKUs will launch on a WIGIG basis, including the new Miss Honey’s Delightful Honeycomb Flavour Slices, which joins three favourites from previous years: The BFG’s Strawbunkles & Cream Fancies, George’s Marvellous Lemon & Raspberry Whirls and The Enormous Croc’s Chocolate Mud Pies.

The accompanying on-pack promotion will give shoppers the chance to win thousands of prizes for the family, including great UK trips and experiences across the UK inspired by the Roald Dahl stories, as well as books and games to keep everyone entertained this summer. Shoppers will be directed to a microsite where they can enter a code from inside packs to see if they have won, as well as gaining access to hints and tips on how to make the most of the summer period, even if at home!

Mathew Bird, brand director for Sweet Treats at Premier Foods, comments: “Our partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2019 was incredibly successful, with the limited-edition range inspired by Roald Dahl stories driving £3.6m retail sales value and attracting incremental family shoppers to the brand at a time of year when sales of ambient cake tend to slow.

“This year’s design again provides standout on shelf and we expect the unique flavour twists on our traditional SKUs to be a hit with consumers. It’s a great partnership to be involved in, with two brands that highly value the importance of coming together as a family and having those little moments of enjoyment that Mr Kipling cakes and our great family prizes from the on-pack promotion can bring in these incredibly challenging times."

The campaign will be supported by in-store activity including a wide range of digital, aisle-end and bespoke branded display units to generate interest among shoppers throughout the summer.

The limited-edition Mr Kipling Roald Dahl range will be available nationally from June 23 until August 31 across grocery and convenience channels with an MRSP of £1.50/£1 per pack.

