MFG boosts its support for the NHS across 900 sites with t4Media

John Wood

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has joined forces with their AdNozzles partner t4Media to rally the country around the NHS, carers and essential workers.

Tony Walker, MFG’s trading director, says: “Hot on the heels of our highly successful forecourt banner campaign, it’s a privilege to sing the praises of the people that are leading the fight against COVID-19 and we’re announcing it loud and proud with AdNozzles.”

The campaign will run for at least 12 weeks across 900 MFG service stations to keep the NHS and the fight against COVID-19 front of mind.

t4Media’s CEO, Greg Anyon, says: “MFG’s tribute appears on 14,400 fuel nozzles across the country. Even with the lockdown, over 27 million people will connect with their message. It’s a pleasure partnering a business that is so vocal in its support of such wonderful people.”

