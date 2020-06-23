Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · COVID-19

MFG boosts its support for the NHS across 900 sites with t4Media

John Wood · 23 June, 2020

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has joined forces with their AdNozzles partner t4Media to rally the country around the NHS, carers and essential workers.

Tony Walker, MFG’s trading director, says: “Hot on the heels of our highly successful forecourt banner campaign, it’s a privilege to sing the praises of the people that are leading the fight against COVID-19 and we’re announcing it loud and proud with AdNozzles.”

The campaign will run for at least 12 weeks across 900 MFG service stations to keep the NHS and the fight against COVID-19 front of mind.

t4Media’s CEO, Greg Anyon, says: “MFG’s tribute appears on 14,400 fuel nozzles across the country. Even with the lockdown, over 27 million people will connect with their message. It’s a pleasure partnering a business that is so vocal in its support of such wonderful people.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East114.2061.80122.80109.43
East Midlands113.4162.40123.23109.07
London115.0068.90125.45110.73
North East112.0169.90127.16107.47
North West112.90122.13108.78
Northern Ireland110.67115.70105.92
Scotland113.00121.17108.58
South East114.8662.40124.35110.23
South West113.41123.16108.77
Wales112.21114.40107.47
West Midlands113.6056.23122.57109.38
Yorkshire & Humber113.0363.90124.14108.19
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

