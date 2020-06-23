ACS welcomes 'clarity' for retailers as more lockdown restrictions are lifted

Merril Boulton

The Association of Convenience Stores has welcomed the "clarity and timetable towards more businesses opening", following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest announcement about the the next stage of changes to the lockdown measures in England.

During the announcement, Johnson confirmed that people should continue to aim to keep two metres apart but where this is not possible they should keep to one metre plus other mitigations such as use of face coverings, sitting side by side rather than face to face to reduce risk of transmission and frequent use of hand sanitiser.

From July 4, two households of any size can meet in any setting at any one time, but social distancing should still be observed.

People from two households will also be able to meet outside, regardless of size.

The guidance remains that people from several households can meet outside in groups of up to six.

It was also announced that from July 4 pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open both indoors and outdoors if they put in safety guidelines including table service only.

Other businesses allowed to reopen will be: hotels, bed and breakfasts, campsites and caravan parks; hair salons and barbers but with visors worn; playgrounds, museums, galleries, theme parks, outdoor gyms and arcades, libraries, social clubs and community centres

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Convenience retailers will welcome the clarity and timetable towards more businesses reopening, especially where they trade alongside hospitality and foodservice outlets. We would encourage retailers to work with other local businesses to manage local issues like queueing outside different businesses.

“The move from two metre distancing to “one metre plus” will mean shops can change some of their current safety practices. We have led throughout this crisis by providing clear advice on how to comply with government regulations and guidance, and we will be help our members by explaining how the new policies can work in practice through physical features like floor markings and protective screens at till points.”

The latest information from the Government about COVID-19 is available here.

