Ram raiders smash their way into forecourt shop in Cambridgeshire

John Wood

Ram raiders have caused substantial damage to a forecourt shop in Cambridgeshire, and police officers investigating the break-in are appealing for information from the public.

Police were called in the early hours of Tuesday23 June to reports of a break-in at the Esso garage in Cambridge Street, St Neots.

Officers attending the scene discovered substantial damage to the entrance of the store, where a car had been driven into the shutters to gain entry.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver coloured vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The total value of the property stolen has not yet been established and officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding is urged to call police on 101 quoting ref: 0001 of 23 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

