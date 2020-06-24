Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Ram raiders smash their way into forecourt shop in Cambridgeshire

John Wood · 24 June, 2020
police tape

Ram raiders have caused substantial damage to a forecourt shop in Cambridgeshire, and police officers investigating the break-in are appealing for information from the public.

Police were called in the early hours of Tuesday23 June to reports of a break-in at the Esso garage in Cambridge Street, St Neots.

Officers attending the scene discovered substantial damage to the entrance of the store, where a car had been driven into the shutters to gain entry.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver coloured vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The total value of the property stolen has not yet been established and officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding is urged to call police on 101 quoting ref: 0001 of 23 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East114.2061.80122.80109.43
East Midlands113.4162.40123.23109.07
London115.0068.90125.45110.73
North East112.0169.90127.16107.47
North West112.90122.13108.78
Northern Ireland110.67115.70105.92
Scotland113.00121.17108.58
South East114.8662.40124.35110.23
South West113.41123.16108.77
Wales112.21114.40107.47
West Midlands113.6056.23122.57109.38
Yorkshire & Humber113.0363.90124.14108.19
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Potential windfall after retailers win cr...

New information hub provides overview of...

Gradual recovery in road fuel sales but s...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Potential windfall after retailers win cr...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

New information hub provides overview of...

Top 50 Indie Elite Garages re-signs all s...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

New information hub provides overview of...

Positive outlook for forecourts in latest...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News