Engenie rolls out EV chargers with owner of shopping centres

John Wood

Engenie chargers at a Brookhouse site (Photo: )

The rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging network Engenie has signed a deal with real estate owner Brookhouse Group to install rapid EV charging at ten retail parks across the UK.

Engenie describes the partnership as the largest of its kind in the UK. It claims more than 18 million vehicles a year visit Brookhouse’s retail sites and the deal will provides rapid charging to customers visiting retail brands such as Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Argos, Next, Aldi, and M&S.

Mike Nuttall, property director at Brookhouse said: “The way we travel is changing like never before and already we are seeing a wholesale shift towards electric mobility. Customers will expect to be able to charge their vehicles wherever they shop, and our tenants will expect us to provide the infrastructure which enables them to do so. Engenie’s convenient, easy to use and rapid chargers provide the perfect solution to attract the rapidly growing number of EV driving customers to our sites.”

The full rollout will see a total of 17 Engenie rapid chargers installed across 10 sites throughout the UK. Seven charging sites, hosting a total of 13 rapid chargers, are already open to the public, with the remaining three sites expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Customers visiting the sites can access Engenie’s rapid charge points without the need for membership or subscription. Engenie’s rapid chargers operate on a simple contactless payment method. The chargers are compatible with every EV on the market today and can provide 80 miles of charge in as little as 30 minutes. This means that during the average 73-minute shopping trip to out-of-town shopping centres, such as those owned by Brookhouse, customers can expect to add over 160 miles of range.

Patrick Sherriff, business development director at Engenie, said: “By ‘grabbing the grid’ and securing vital connections for rapid EV chargers before its competitors, Brookhouse is staying ahead of the curve, and positioning its sites as the go-to shopping destinations for EV drivers. What’s more, our partnership is further proliferating easy-to-use charging infrastructure across the UK, enabling thousands of customers to top up their vehicles while they shop at their favourite retail outlets with the simple tap of a smartphone or contactless card.

“The market for on-site EV charging services at retail parks is primed for rapid growth as EVs hit the mass market and on-site destination charging becomes an essential offering. Engenie has a proven track record in the retail park sector, delivering high-quality charging infrastructure that meets the diverse requirements of tenants.”

