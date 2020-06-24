Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
A&F Forecourts buys 2.2-acre site for new-build forecourt scheme

John Wood · 24 June, 2020
Logistics North development
Harworth Group's Logistics North development in Bolton
A&F Forecourts is set to start work on building a petrol filling station in Bolton after buying a site from Harworth Group at its Logistics North development.

A&F Forecourts has bought a 2.2-acre plot at the development’s entrance, at a price which Haworth described as above book value.

It is A&F’s second deal with Harworth at Logistics North, following its acquisition of a nearby 0.73-acre plot in December 2019.

A&F has planning permission from Bolton Council for a petrol filling station, forecourt shop, car wash and electric vehicle charging points. Construction is planned to begin in September and is forecast to take 12 months to build out.

Harworth received outline planning consent for Logistics North at the end of December 2013. Nearly 6,000 people are now employed on the site by a range of different occupiers based there including Amazon, Aldi, Whistl, MBDA, Greene King, Costa and Komatsu.

Dave Jones, non-executive director of A&F Forecourts, said: “We are delighted to have completed this investment acquisition and to be able to add this exceptional site to our portfolio. It has been a pleasure working with the team once again at Harworth and we are particularly grateful for the expert input received from Lamb and Swift commercial property services and HSBC. We now look forward to pressing ahead with the development phase to reinforce our contribution to the Logistics North success story.”

Matthew Whiteley, development manager – North West, Harworth Group, commented: “We have been very impressed by the plans A&F has put forward. The development will provide additional facilities for Logistics North’s existing occupiers and local residents, while the EV charging points will further future proof the development. I look forward to it being delivered over the next 12 months.”

