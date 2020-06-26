John Lewis Partnership to build biomethane gas filling station

The John Lewis Partnership is planning to build a dedicated biomethane gas filling station to enable its largest heavy goods vehicles to use a low-carbon alternative to diesel.

Alongside this, the Partnership has also revealed an ambition to stop using fossil fuels across its entire 4,800 strong transport fleet by 2030.

In March 2019, the employee-owned business pledged to be net zero carbon across its entire operations by 2050 at the latest and to switch its 600 heavy goods vehicles to low-carbon biomethane by 2028.

The new biomethane gas filling station will be built in conjunction with Air Liquide and will open at the Partnership’s head office in Bracknell in December 2020, making it the business’s first on-site gas filling station.

It will facilitate the conversion of the Bracknell Waitrose fleet to biomethane and complement gas filling stations already in use near to John Lewis and Waitrose regional distribution centres in Leyland, Lancashire, and in Northampton.

Approximately 120 Waitrose heavy goods trucks will run on biomethane made from food waste and food processing waste materials rather than diesel. This will reduce CO2 emissions by 80%, with each truck saving over 100 tonnes of CO2 every year. The gas trucks are also quieter, decreasing noise pollution, which is especially important for urban deliveries.

Since 2015, 85 of the Partnership’s heavy diesel vehicles have already been replaced with biomethane trucks, and a further 143 will be purchased and in operation by the end of 2020, which it claims is the largest order of biomethane trucks in the UK.

To reduce carbon emissions across its transport network further, the Partnership’s ambition is to eliminate fossil fuels from its commercial vehicle and car fleet by 2030. This would involve the introduction of 1,750 electric vans and light trucks and conversion of approximately 750 refrigerated trailers from diesel to electric drive. In addition, the Partnership’s 1,300 strong car fleet would become 100% electric and any remaining vehicles that could not be converted to biomethane or electric will use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biodiesel.

Justin Laney, general manager of central transport at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “The evidence of climate change is all around us, so it’s important we act now using available technology rather than wait for unproven solutions to appear. We are working hard towards our new aim of removing all fossil fuel from our transport fleet by 2030, which will reduce our carbon emissions by over half a million tonnes and gets us well on the way to our ultimate target of operating a net zero carbon emission fleet.”

