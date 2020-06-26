Road fuel sales at filling stations reach 71% of pre-lockdown levels

John Wood

Last week saw a 7.1% increase in average road fuel sales at filling stations compared with the previous week, but volume is still nearly 30% down on pre-lockdown levels.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s research shows that the steady recovery in road fuel sales continued, rising to 71% of their typical values in the week ending June 21.

In the eight weeks prior to the lockdown on March 23 average daily sales were 17,690 litres per filling station, with a peak of 20,983 on Friday February 28. After the lockdown they fell rapidly bottoming out at 2,522 litres on Sunday April 12.

Since then average sales have climbed steadily, and for the week ending June 21 there was a daily average of 12,550 litres.

For the 13 weeks from March 23 average daily road fuel sales were 8,820 litres per filling station, which is 50% of the average levels in the eight weeks prior to March 23.

The report used petrol and diesel sales figures from 4,500 filling stations, out of the 8,375 petrol stations in Great Britain. The study covered the period from 1 February to June 21.

