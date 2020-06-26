Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News

Road fuel sales at filling stations reach 71% of pre-lockdown levels

John Wood · 26 June, 2020
fuel pumps

Last week saw a 7.1% increase in average road fuel sales at filling stations compared with the previous week, but volume is still nearly 30% down on pre-lockdown levels.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s research shows that the steady recovery in road fuel sales continued, rising to 71% of their typical values in the week ending June 21.

In the eight weeks prior to the lockdown on March 23 average daily sales were 17,690 litres per filling station, with a peak of 20,983 on Friday February 28. After the lockdown they fell rapidly bottoming out at 2,522 litres on Sunday April 12.

Since then average sales have climbed steadily, and for the week ending June 21 there was a daily average of 12,550 litres.

For the 13 weeks from March 23 average daily road fuel sales were 8,820 litres per filling station, which is 50% of the average levels in the eight weeks prior to March 23.

The report used petrol and diesel sales figures from 4,500 filling stations, out of the 8,375 petrol stations in Great Britain. The study covered the period from 1 February to June 21.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East114.2061.80122.80109.43
East Midlands113.4162.40123.23109.07
London115.0068.90125.45110.73
North East112.0169.90127.16107.47
North West112.90122.13108.78
Northern Ireland110.67115.70105.92
Scotland113.00121.17108.58
South East114.8662.40124.35110.23
South West113.41123.16108.77
Wales112.21114.40107.47
West Midlands113.6056.23122.57109.38
Yorkshire & Humber113.0363.90124.14108.19
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Potential windfall after retailers win cr...

New information hub provides overview of...

A&F Forecourts buys 2.2-acre site for new...

PRA questions 'dash to EVs' as government...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Potential windfall after retailers win cr...

New information hub provides overview of...

Top 50 Indie Elite Garages re-signs all s...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

New information hub provides overview of...

Potential windfall after retailers win cr...

Poll

See Results

Following the PRA's call for government action on crime, have you seen an increase in crime on your forecourt and in-store during the pandemic?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News