The number of public chargepoints, widely held as one of the key factors for successful EV uptake, has surpassed the milestone of 75,000 in the UK.

At the end of February, the total number of public chargepoints in the UK stood at 75,675 plugs, according to Zapmap.

The landmark 75,000th chargepoint is one of eight Ionity ultra-rapid units that have been installed at the Village Hotel, Bristol, delivering electricity at a rate of up to 350kW.

The latest figures represent a 32% increase in the number of public chargepoints compared to the end of February 2024, when there were 57,290 devices.

While the number of ultra-rapid chargers – units with capacities of 150kW and above – has grown by 74% since this time last year, slower chargers – those delivering three to 49kW – still make up the majority of sockets, comprising 64.4% of the UK’s public charging infrastructure.

Nonetheless, there are now a total of 568 EV ‘hubs’ in the country, where groups of six or more DC chargers – which deliver electricity faster than AC units – are gathered.

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and chief executive of Zapmap, says having over 75,000 public chargers in the UK represents a “significant milestone”, adding that an extensive network would help “drive confidence for the next wave of drivers who will be making the switch to electric over the next few years.”