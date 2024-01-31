Gridserve claims the Terra 360 is capable of adding 100 miles in less than five minutes (or a full charge in as little as 15 minutes)

Gridserve has introduced its fastest electric vehicle charger - the 360kW ABB Terra 360 - following a successfull trial at its Braintree Electric Forecourt back in October 2022.

The sustainable energy company is now rolling it out at its latest Electric Super Hubs across the network, including Northampton South, Southwaite North/South and Toddington North/South.

Gridserve claims the Terra 360 is capable of adding 100 miles in less than five minutes (or a full charge in as little as 15 minutes) for cars equipped with the fastest charging tech, making it the fastest and most powerful commercially available charger.

At each of the company’s new Super Hubs, there are three Terra 360s with two charging bays per unit. Due to their power, two cars can be charged from one unit (known as dual charging) without negatively impacting charging speed.

“It allows us to roll out high power charging faster than ever before with fewer units installed and less cabling – vital for meeting the growing demand of EV charging infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Each Terra 360 unit features two CCS connectors with long cables to aid accessibility and, as with all other Gridserve chargers, are set up for contactless payment.