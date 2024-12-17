The growing popularity of so-called big puff vapes will allow some consumers – and retailers – to avoid the government’s crackdown on disposable devices.

Three million big puff e-cigarettes – which contain 6,000 puffs as opposed to 600 in a typical single-use vape, and are exempt from legislation that comes into effect across all four UK nations next year – are sold each week, according to recycling campaign group Material Focus. That number compares with 5.3 million single-use vapes consumed weekly.

Material Focus claims big puff vapes have been designed by manufacturers to bypass the new regulations and “are set to cause significant environmental challenges” after the ban comes into force.

The group says big puff vapes are especially popular with 16- to 34-year-olds, with almost half (48%) of all vapers in that age group using such products, according to a survey of almost 800 users by Opinium.

Material Focus adds that although more people are recycling single-use vapes in store – 20% compared with 8% last year – “more easily accessible recycling options need to be in place”.

It warns that the lithium inside vapes that are thrown away could power more than 10,000 electric car batteries a year, and that, while the bans in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will outlaw some of the most environmentally wasteful products, the overall environmental challenges are increasing.

“Without quick and extensive action, the threat of a vapocalypse remains and new big puff vape models are already contributing to an environmental nightmare,” says Scott Butler, Material Focus’s executive director. “Vape producers are being infinitely creative with their products to avoid the forthcoming disposable vape ban. Whilst the current ban will take some of the most environmentally wasteful products off the market, we might need more flexible legislation to deal with the ongoing challenges of the new products surging onto the market.”

He adds: “It’s good to see that more vape retailers are beginning to provide recycling facilities, and more people are recycling them. However, this isn’t anywhere near enough to turn the tide. The majority of vapers are either unaware of where to recycle their vapes or don’t have a good experience of recycling them. It should be as easy to recycle a vape as it is to buy one. We want more vapers demanding that where they buy them provide recycling points as it is a legal obligation for all those who sell vapes to provide this after all.”