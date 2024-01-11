Juliet Morrison
Juliet has been writing about the independent retail sector for 30 years, including most recently for Consortium as well as Independent Retail News, where she was deputy editor in the late 90s.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +441293 610466
- Email:
- juliet.morrison@wrbm.com
- News
Strong demand for forecourts will continue in 2024, predicts Christie & Co
Forecourt retailers keen to sell sites should not feel under pressure to reduce their price because of the economic situation, advises specialist property expert Christie & Co. Its latest Business Outlook report, covering the sector, predicts that 2024 will continue to see demand for forecourts outstrip supply, with buyers attracted to the “needs-driven trading fundamentals that convenience retail assets offer”.
- News
BT to convert green street boxes to EV charge stations
We have seen red public phone boxes repurposed as flower stalls or art galleries. Now another ubiquitous, if less iconic, item of obselete BT roadside technology is being given a new life, to encourage the transition to carbon-neutral motoring.
- News
UK electric charging network growing at record rate
The UK’s network of electric vehicle chargers grew at its fastest rate last year, according to a new survey.
- News
Younger drinkers increasingly opting for low- and no-alcohol alternatives
With many temporary teetotalers relying on no- and low-alcohol drinks to get them through Dry January, there is evidence that Brits, and particularly the younger generation, are increasingly opting for these booze-free alternatives year-round.
- News
Younger generation quitting smoking for vapes, analysis suggests
Cigarette smoking is reducing faster among 18-24-year-olds than any age group, according to a new study, which also finds that there has been more than one quarter decrease in the habit over the past decade among Britons in general.
- News
Gridserve Gatwick offers glimpse into forecourt future
With its Costa café and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, checkout-less convenience outlet overlooking a bank of charging bays, Gridserve’s new electric service station at Gatwick Airport offers a glimpse into what might be the future of forecourt retailing.
- News
Ronson knighted in New Year’s Honours
Veteran forecourt entrepreneur Gerald Ronson has been knighted in the 2024 New Year’s Honours List.
- News
Electric cars' share of UK market stalls
Growth in sales of new electric cars stalled slightly in 2023, leading to calls in the industry to halve VAT rates to encourage demand.
- News
Zero-emission vehicle mandate becomes law today
New rules requiring car manufacturers to sell a minimum proportion of zero-emission vehicles have come into force today, enacting what the government claims is the world’s ’most ambitious regulatory framework for the transition to electric vehicles’.
- News
Government fails to hit 2023 target for EV chargers at motorway services
The government has “fallen well short” of its ambition of every motorway services in England offering six or more rapid or ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers by the end of 2023, new analysis shows.
- News
What's in store for 2024 for forecourt operators?
After another difficult year for the UK economy, what does 2024 promise for the forecourt sector? Judging by events before and during the festive season, there is plenty to be concerned about, amid glimmers of hope and progress.
- News
Companies win funding to show how electric vehicle batteries can enhance the grid
Electric Green plans to bring bi-directional wireless charging to the electric vehicle sector in a trial that starts in October. Working with green energy supplier Q Energy, it will demonstrate the advantages of the technology for fleet operators, in a pilot of 10 Royal Mail converted electric vehicles (EVs) that ...
- News
Karan Retail targets Scotland for expansion
Top 50 independent Karan Retail is on the march in Scotland with its fourth site opening north of the border this month and its sights set on finding several more next year.
- News
Driving home for Christmas: Asda Express forecourts stock up on gifting and cold weather essentials
With this Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd being dubbed as the busiest days on the roads, Asda is making sure all its 229 new Asda Express petrol forecourts are sufficiently stocked, for those looking for last minute gifts and travel essentials when driving home for Christmas.
- News
Red Sea attacks spark concerns over pump prices
The forecourt sector is facing fresh uncertainty over fuel prices after tensions in the Red Sea triggered an increase in the price of oil.
- News
Be.EV teams up with sporting goods retailer Decathlon to install a network of ultra rapid EV chargepoints
Be.EV has partnered with sportswear and equipment provider Decathlon to provide the chain with ultra-rapid EV charging at a number of stores across the country, starting with one of the retailer’s largest sites in Stockport.
- News
Hydrogen-powered chargepoints to boost electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Forecourt retailers struggling to install or upgrade to faster electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints because of a lack of grid capacity now have access to a greener alternative than using traditional generators to make up the shortfall.
- News
Instagrammer Rich James Cross hopes to focus more on independent fuel retail sites in 2024
Are you a forecourt with a difference? If so, Rich James Cross, aka Instagram’s theservicesking, could be coming your way in 2024. Cross – who has built an online reputation as a guru of motorway service stations’ food offerings, ambience, and toilet facilities – wants to focus more this coming year on independent fuel retailing sites.
- News
Gridserve and Simply Fresh introduce Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to forecourt sector at Gatwick
What is hailed as the next evolution in automated retailing is making its debut in the forecourt sector this month. Amazon is partnering with retail chain Simply Fresh and electric charging operator Gridserve to introduce its Just Walk Out technology at a site at Gatwick Airport.
- News
MFG opens knock down rebuild site with array of food to go concessions
Forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has completed the first of three phases of its ambitious knock down rebuild in Musselburgh, near Edinburgh.