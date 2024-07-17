National charging network Be.EV has introduced an eight-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in the heart of Chesterfield, minutes from the town’s market.

The operator says that the chargers are the fastest in the town and can add up to 165 miles of range in 20 minutes, compared with several hours on a 7kW fast charger.

Of more than 73,000 Chesterfield residents, it says that nearly 3,500 have electric cars, and it hopes the installation will help accelerate the EV transition in the Midlands.

Be.EV operates over 700 chargepoints nationwide, with most in the North West. It recently received £55 million in debt financing from NatWest and KfW IPEX-Bank to help it meet its ambition of installing over 1,000 chargers by the end of 2024.

“The UK needs to transition to cleaner transport, and ensuring we have the infrastructure to support this shift is critical to our environmental goals,” said Asif Ghafoor, chief executive of Be.EV.

“Other landowners and local authorities should take note. As more and more people choose to drive EVs, they’ll naturally gravitate to destinations where they can conveniently charge their car whilst shopping,” he added.