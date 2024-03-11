Joanne Hall, BP’s UK retail operations director, is one of several top level industry personalities appearing at The Forecourt Show next month.

She will discuss how the business is preparing for the electric vehicle revolution with Forecourt Trader’s new editor Juliet Morrison.

Hall joined the energy giant last September, after a spell as regional stores director at Sainsbury’s, and prior to that, management roles at the Co-operative Group and Lidl.

She has taken up her new position at a time of momentous change for BP, which is rolling out ultra-rapid chargepoints across its 313-strong company-owned network, as well as introducing other features such as picnic areas, parcel collection points and bespoke, made-to-order breakfasts and lunches under its Wild Bean Café banner.

Ever increasing numbers of EVs on the road is likely to increase customer dwell time at BP sites from five minutes now to closer to 20 minutes, Hall says, and she will talk on the Forecourt Trader Stage about the issues and challenges this will bring for the business and the wider forecourt sector.

Her interview, at 11.30am on day two of The Forecourt Show will be followed by an industry panel talking about the wider implications and opportunities as the sector adapts to the switch from combustion-engined cars.

The panelists will discuss how traditional fuelling stations will transform into multi-faceted facilities, offering a host of services to lure motorists out of their cars while they are charging or filling up with conventional and alternative fuels.

The panel will include commercial property expert Steve Rodell who is managing director – retail at Christie & Co, Toddington Harper chief executive of Gridserve, and Zain Hyde, head of coffee to go at Lavazza.

The Forecourt Show takes place at the NEC near Birmingham from Monday 29 April to Wednesday 1 May. It showcases the latest products and equipment for forecourt operators and is a great opportunity for networking within the trade.

Other must attend sessions include: Vape regulations: The impact to convenience; Allwyn: Where next for the National Lottery? And The Convenience Shopper: Who, what, where, when, why…?

