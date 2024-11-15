The Jordon Group has joined technology and property services provider Bellrock Group in a merger.

The refrigeration, shopfitting and air conditioning specialist is expected to “deepen Bellrock’s capabilities in self-delivered critical engineering” enhancing value for clients and opening up opportunities to expand into new sectors.

The Jordon business will sit within Bellrock’s workplace services arm under the leadership of managing director Nick Denny.

Bellrock Group chief executive Carlo Alloni says: “This merger represents a powerful allignment of our values and strengths. By combining Bellrock’s expertise in property services and technology with The Jordon Group’s deep knowledge of HVAC and refrigeration, we are positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to our clients”.

Paul Jordon, managing director of The Jordon Group, adds: “I am extremely proud of my team and the growth we have achieved to become the respected business we are today. Their hard work has led us to this next exciting chapter where we join a £230 million multi-disciplinary organisation and unlock exciting new opportunities for our clients.”