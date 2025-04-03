Jos Richardson & Son, which operates 11 forecourts across Yorkshire and Humber, has named Ryedale Special Families (RSF) as its chosen charity partner.

The charity, formed in the 1990s, supports children and young people with disabilities, additional needs and illness, together with their families.

Jos Richardson & Son is marking the partnership with a series of fundraising events, the first of which will take place at its newly opened Eden Service Station near Malton, North Yorkshire, where a family fun day will take place on Saturday April 12. RSF representatives will be on site, and the day will involve a raffle, facepainting, giveaways, collection boxes and in-store games with prizes. The first 100 families to visit Eden on Saturday will also be given a free goodie bag.

Russell Foster, area manager for Jos Richardson & Son says the company “couldn’t think of a more deserving good cause to name as our chosen charity partner”, adding that RSF “does so much fantastic work to support the families of children and young people with disabilities and additional needs across Ryedale”.

Lisa Keenan from Ryedale Special Families says the charity was “delighted” to be partnering with the forecourt firm, and she hopes that the family fun day would “mark the start of what we hope will be a fantastic community partnership”.