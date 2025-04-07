EG On The Move opened Rotherham Services last Thursday, the first of 10 sites in Zuber Issa’s network to trial Iceland frozen food.

Because the site, on Riverside Way close to the M1, is a conversion of a former car dealership, it looks different to other EG On The Move new to industry sites with its pitched shop roof. At 7,100sq ft, the Spar outlet is also around 2,000sq ft larger.

This means that there is space for a wider convenience offer, as well as a small food court, says EG On The Move’s development projects director Alex Kenwright. The shop has three takeaway concessions instead of the standard two for the new builds, with Sbarro New York pizza, a Subway, and a Greggs, and inside seating next to all of the brands.

There is also a drive-thru Chaiiwala – the ninth for the business to take the Indian street food brand. Also on the forecourt are three pump islands dispensing own-brand fuel, eight ultra-fast EV On The Move-branded electric vehicle charging bays, and two jet wash bays.

The 24-hour forecourt, on Ickles Roundabout linking the A630 and A6178 roads, took around four months to build. It brings EG On The Move’s estate to 149 petrol filling stations, now that the Top 50 Indie has “assimilated” the 98 Applegreen locations that it acquired in February into its business.

Rotherham Services is minutes away from Top 50 Indie Platinum Retail’s Canklow, Rotherham, BP forecourt which opened last month and may also be developed to take electric vehicle charging.

Rotherham Services is the first of two additions for EG On The Move expected this month, with another at Lincolnshire Show Ground, Lincoln, due to open on April 17. In May, a site at Stone in Staffordshire will be live, and a Popeyes Louisiana-inspired fast food drive-thru will be added in a second phase development on May 5 to its recent new build Tyseley Services, south east of Birmingham.